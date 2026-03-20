Mumbai, March 20: Gold rates (gold prices) in India remained unchanged on Friday morning, March 20, holding firm at the record levels reached earlier this week. Scroll down to check the gold rate today, March 20, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.
In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold jumped to INR 1,58,240 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold, the benchmark for jewelry, is retailing at INR 1,45,060. This development is attributed to heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a weakening US Dollar, which has triggered a massive shift toward safe-haven assets. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 20, 2026: TCS, HDFC Bank, NTPC Among Shares Likely To Remain in Spotlight on Friday.
Gold Rate Today, March 20, 2026
|City
|24K Gold (per 10g)
|22K Gold (per 10g)
|Delhi
|INR 1,58,240
|INR 1,45,060
|Mumbai
|INR 1,58,090
|INR 1,44,910
|Chennai
|INR 1,59,810
|INR 1,46,490
|Ahmedabad
|INR 1,57,460
|INR 1,44,340
|Kolkata
|INR 1,58,090
|INR 1,44,910
|Bengaluru
|INR 1,58,090
|INR 1,44,910
|Hyderabad
|INR 1,58,090
|INR 1,44,910
|Jaipur
|INR 1,58,240
|INR 1,45,060
|Pune
|INR 1,58,090
|INR 1,44,910
|Noida
|INR 1,58,240
|INR 1,45,060
|Gurugram
|INR 1,58,240
|INR 1,45,060
|Ghaziabad
|INR 1,58,240
|INR 1,45,060
|Lucknow
|INR 1,58,240
|INR 1,45,060
|Bhopal
|INR 1,58,240
|INR 1,45,060
|Jodhpur
|INR 1,58,240
|INR 1,45,060
|Srinagar
|INR 1,58,240
|INR 1,45,060
Gold Rate Today: Global Market Triggers
The primary catalyst for today's surge is the increasing volatility in the Middle East, which has prompted global investors to hedge their portfolios with bullion. Additionally, recent US economic data suggesting a slowdown in inflation has led to speculation that the Federal Reserve may pause interest rate hikes, making non-yielding assets like gold more attractive. Gold Rate Today, March 19, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
On the international front, spot gold has breached the USD 2,950 per ounce mark. In the domestic market, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) saw gold futures for April delivery trading at record levels, further influencing the retail rates across Indian cities.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 08:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).