Mumbai, March 20: Gold rates (gold prices) in India remained unchanged on Friday morning, March 20, holding firm at the record levels reached earlier this week. Scroll down to check the gold rate today, March 20, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold jumped to INR 1,58,240 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold, the benchmark for jewelry, is retailing at INR 1,45,060. This development is attributed to heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a weakening US Dollar, which has triggered a massive shift toward safe-haven assets. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 20, 2026: TCS, HDFC Bank, NTPC Among Shares Likely To Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Gold Rate Today, March 20, 2026

City 24K Gold (per 10g) 22K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,58,240 INR 1,45,060 Mumbai INR 1,58,090 INR 1,44,910 Chennai INR 1,59,810 INR 1,46,490 Ahmedabad INR 1,57,460 INR 1,44,340 Kolkata INR 1,58,090 INR 1,44,910 Bengaluru INR 1,58,090 INR 1,44,910 Hyderabad INR 1,58,090 INR 1,44,910 Jaipur INR 1,58,240 INR 1,45,060 Pune INR 1,58,090 INR 1,44,910 Noida INR 1,58,240 INR 1,45,060 Gurugram INR 1,58,240 INR 1,45,060 Ghaziabad INR 1,58,240 INR 1,45,060 Lucknow INR 1,58,240 INR 1,45,060 Bhopal INR 1,58,240 INR 1,45,060 Jodhpur INR 1,58,240 INR 1,45,060 Srinagar INR 1,58,240 INR 1,45,060

Gold Rate Today: Global Market Triggers

The primary catalyst for today's surge is the increasing volatility in the Middle East, which has prompted global investors to hedge their portfolios with bullion. Additionally, recent US economic data suggesting a slowdown in inflation has led to speculation that the Federal Reserve may pause interest rate hikes, making non-yielding assets like gold more attractive. Gold Rate Today, March 19, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

On the international front, spot gold has breached the USD 2,950 per ounce mark. In the domestic market, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) saw gold futures for April delivery trading at record levels, further influencing the retail rates across Indian cities.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 08:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).