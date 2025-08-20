The results of the Sikkim State Lotteries of the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery of today, August 20, will be declared shortly. Sikkim lottery participants who bought tickets for the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery can watch the results here, as the winners' names will be announced soon. The Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery results will be declared from Gangtok. The first prize winner of the Dear Cupid Wednesday lottery will receive INR 1 crore. It is noteworthy that lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Sikkim, where the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery is being played today. Stay tuned to know the results and winning numbers of Wednesday's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 20, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)