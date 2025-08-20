Kolkata, August 20: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of today, August 20, will be declared shortly. The results of all eight rounds (bazis) will be published on the online site - kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Conducted by the civic authorities of Kolkata, the Kolkata Fatafat Lottery (Kolkata FF Lottery) is played on all seven days of the week. Kolkata Fatafat lottery enthusiasts can check Kolkata FF live winning numbers and the result chart of Satta Matka-type lottery game provided in the Kolkata FF Lottery Chart of August 20, provided below.

A speculative lottery, the Kolkata FF consists of eight rounds called bazis. The eight bazis—the 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi, and 8th bazi—are played throughout the day, with the results announced every 90 minutes. Participants must note that Kolkata Fatafat results are declared after each round (bazi) is completed. The speculative lottery makes it mandatory for lottery players to remain present in Kolkata to participate in the Kolkata FF lottery. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 19, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for August 20, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

What Is Kolkata FF Lottery? What Are the Timings of Kolkata Fatafat Results?

A Satta Matka-style lottery game, Kolkata Fatafat, also called Kolkata FF, is played exclusively in Kolkata. The speculative lottery begins around 10 AM and ends by 9 PM, after all bazis are completed. The Kolkata FF results are declared every one and a half hours. The Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart provided above displays the result timings of each round of Wednesday's lucky draw. Did you know Kolkata FF lottery is also popularly called 'Fatafat'? Kolkata Fatafat is easy to play as it requires lottery players to choose numbers and place bets while awaiting the outcome of their predictions. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Participants win varying prizes based on the outcome of their predictions. The eight bazis played under Kolkata FF provide participants numerous opportunities to win prizes with minimum investments. In addition to the Kolkata Fatafat lottery, lotteries such as Kerala State Lotteries, Sikkim State Lotteries, and Nagaland State Lotteries are played on a daily basis. Stay tuned to learn Kolkata FF results and winning numbers for today's lucky draw.

