The Sikkim State Lotteries will announce the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery of today, January 1, from 6 PM onwards. The first prize for the winner of the Sikkim State Lottery of Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery is INR one crore, whereas the seller of 1st prize ticket will receive INR 5 lakh. The results of Sikkim State Lotteries will be announced from Gangtok. Besides the Dear Cupid lottery, Sikkim hosts a variety of lotteries such as Dear Dancer, Dear Comet, etc. Lottery players can watch the live streaming of Sikkim State lottery results here as winners' names are announced. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 1 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Weekly Lottery Result Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)