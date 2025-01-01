Mumbai, January 1: The Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya is buzzing with excitement as archers prepare to demonstrate their skills in today’s Shillong Teer games. Participants are eagerly awaiting the results of popular games like Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, which will be announced after the completion of Round 1 and Round 2 on January 1, 2025. Enthusiasts can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, and shillongteerresult.co.com.

To stay informed, participants can check websites like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com for fast updates on the Shillong Teer Result. These platforms also provide a detailed Shillong Teer Result Chart for those following game trends and performance. Shillong Teer, a popular archery-based lottery game, captivates participants and spectators daily. As the results are revealed, enthusiasts closely follow the updates for their favourite games. Stay connected for real-time results and experience the thrill of Shillong Teer through multiple online platforms. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

Shillong Teer Result on January 1, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is available online, and you can visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check the result chart. Simply search for "Shillong Teer Result for January 1, 2025" on these sites to find the results for Round 1 and Round 2. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 31 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 82

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 51

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a popular lottery game in Meghalaya, especially in Shillong, organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The game consists of two rounds where archers shoot arrows at a target. Participants place bets on numbers between 0 and 99, with the winning numbers determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target in each round. Players bet on their chosen numbers, and if they match the results, they win cash prizes. With daily result announcements, Shillong Teer has become a local favourite due to its unique blend of tradition, skill, and luck.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).