The Sikkim State Lotteries will declare the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery of today, January 8, at 6 PM. Lottery players who bought lottery tickets for the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery can tune in to watch the live streaming as the Sikkim State Lotteries announces the winners' names. The first prize for the winner of the Sikkim State Lottery of Dear Cupid Wednesday is INR one crore. In addition to Dear Cupid Wednesday lottery, lotteries such as Dear Dasher Friday, Dear Dancer Thursday, Dear Cupid, Dear Comet, etc, are very popular in Sikkim. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 8 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Weekly Lottery Result Here

