Mumbai, January 08: Arrows will fly following which archery-based Shillong Teer Results of January 8, 2025, are announced, capturing the excitement of this traditional Meghalaya game. Players eagerly await the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The winning numbers can be accessed through the Shillong Teer Result Chart available websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, and shillongteerresult.co.com. Known for blending skill and luck, Shillong Teer continues to draw enthusiasts from across the region.

Shillong Teer, governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act and organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), is more than a game - it's a cultural tradition. Participants place bets based on their guesses of the day’s arrow counts, determined by skilled archers. The Shillong Teer Result, including the first and second-round winning numbers, will be declared at scheduled times. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

Shillong Teer Result on January 8, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result of January 8, 2025, players can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2 will be available on these platforms, typically after the games conclude. The results are announced shortly after the completion of the archery rounds, with the numbers determined by the last two digits of the arrows hitting the target. Look for the “Shillong Teer Result Chart” to find the official numbers for the day. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 7 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 89

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 91

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong and surrounding areas. The game is played from Monday to Saturday, with two rounds held each day with Round 1 starting at 10:30 AM and Round 2 at 11:30 AM. Participants place bets on numbers between 0 and 99, predicting how many arrows will hit the target. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target. Played at Polo Ground in Shillong, the game is legal under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax Act, which governs the legality of lottery-based games in the state.

