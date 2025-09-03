Are you participating in Sikkim State Lotteries and wondering where to check the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery results? If yes, then you have come to the right place. The Sikkim State Lotteries will soon announce the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery results of today, September 3. Lottery players participating in today's Sikkim lottery can check the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery results and winning numbers below. They can also watch the Dear Cupid Wednesday lottery live streaming, as the winners' names will be announced soon. The Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery results will be announced from Gangtok. Stay tuned to check the results and know the winning numbers of Wednesday's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 3, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here

