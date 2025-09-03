Kolkata, September 3: Local authorities are set to announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result today, September 3, 2025, keeping lottery enthusiasts across the city on edge. The live Kolkata FF result will be declared in multiple rounds, also known as "Bazis," throughout the day. Participants can conveniently check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The Satta Matka-type lottery, managed exclusively in Kolkata, continues to attract huge interest from locals who eagerly await the winning numbers.

The Kolkata FF result will be declared eight times a day, starting with the first bazi at 10 AM, followed by subsequent rounds every 90 minutes. This schedule allows players to track results progressively and test their luck multiple times in a single day. As one of West Bengal’s most popular legal lottery games, Kolkata Fatafat offers both excitement and anticipation for participants. Those eager to know when and where to check the results can visit the result portals mentioned above. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 2, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for September 3 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Other than Kolkata Fatafat, which is played exclusively by participants physically present in Kolkata, several other lotteries operate legally in India across 13 states, including Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. Kolkata FF is played differently from regular lotteries, as it requires players to calculate the passing record numbers across multiple rounds or "Bazis" announced daily. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Players looking to understand the strategies and techniques behind the game can turn to numerous YouTube tutorials that explain the rules and number-passing methods in detail. While lotteries like Shillong Teer, Nagaland State Lottery, and Kerala State Lottery are also legally permitted, each follows its own unique format and system of play. LatestLY advises participants to exercise caution as these games, though popular, carry financial and legal risks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).