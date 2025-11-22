Are you taking part in the Sikkim State Lotteries and wondering where to check the Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery of today, November 22? If yes, then you have come to the right place. The Sikkim State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery of today. The results will be announced from Gangtok in Sikkim. Lottery players of Sikkim State Lotteries who purchased tickets for the Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery of today can check the results and winning numbers here. They can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names will be declared shortly. The 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Stay tuned to know the results and winners of Saturday's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 22, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Lottery Here

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)