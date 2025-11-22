Kolkata, November 22: The Kolkata civic authorities will publish the Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 22 today, with outcomes being revealed across eight rounds throughout the day. Players of this widely followed Satta Matka-style game can view the latest winning numbers and real-time updates on sites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery, popularly known as Kolkata FF, is conducted only within Kolkata, West Bengal. Each day, the game consists of eight individual rounds called “bazis,” with results for each round released one after the other as the day unfolds. Those wanting continuous updates can also follow the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) for November 22, 2025.

This widely played lottery follows a format similar to Satta Matka, with multiple rounds conducted over the course of the day. The winning numbers are declared at regular intervals, maintaining excitement and engagement among participants. With eight chances to test their luck, players stay involved from morning to evening as they await the results of each round. Much like the classic Satta Matka setup, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery requires players to predict numbers and place wagers, with winners announced after every individual round. Kolkata Fatafat Result, November 21, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 22, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 267 566 250 338 5 7 7 4

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM 158 499 356 667 4 2 4 9

Lotteries are legally allowed in 13 Indian states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. LatestLY recommends that participants stay aware of local laws and guidelines before taking part. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Players should understand the rules, betting format, and how results typically work. The game is a form of entertainment rather than a quick way to earn money promotes a safer, more responsible, and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2025 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).