The Sikkim State Lotteries of Dear Vixen Sunday weekly lottery will be declared today, December 15, from 6 PM onwards. Announced from Gangtok, the first prize for the winner of Sikkim State Lotteries of Dear Vixen Sunday is INR one crore. On the other hand, the prize amount for the seller of 1st prize ticket is INR 5 lakh. It must be noted that the Dear Vixen Sunday lottery is an offline paper lottery run by the government of Sikkim State Lotteries. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, where lotteries such as Dear Vixen, Dear Donner, Dear Dancer, etc., are played on different days of the week.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Weekly Lottery Result Here

