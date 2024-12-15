Kolkata, December 15: With the Kolkata Fatafat set to begin its draws at 10 AM on December 15, 2024, the much-awaited Kolkata FF result will be declared today. This Satta Matka-type lottery game is popular among locals and is only played in Kolkata, offering thrilling opportunities for players to win big. The Kolkata Fatafat results will be announced progressively throughout the day, with each round, or Bazi, held every 90 minutes. Players can check the winning numbers and the Kolkata Fatafat result chart on platforms such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

Kolkata Fatafat is a fast-paced lottery that captivates participants with its unique format, which requires a combination of skill and strategy. The game involves multiple "Bazis", and players are tasked with predicting the right numbers for each round. With eight rounds scheduled for today, participants can stay updated with the Kolkata Fatafat results and determine if they are among the lucky winners. Participants can scroll down to check the Kolkara Fatafat result chart of December 15. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 14, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 15

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 122 - - - 5 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat is a legal game in West Bengal, where it operates under the local authorities regulations. Kolkata FF is played on all days of the week, from Monday to Sunday. Unlike typical lotteries, Kolkata Fatafat involves a mix of luck and skill, requiring players to calculate past records and trends. While gambling and betting are banned nationwide, lotteries remain legal in select states in India. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

These states include Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, where various lottery games like Kerala Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery, and Kolkata Fatafat operate under state regulations. LatestLY advises caution when participating in games like Kolkata Fatafat, as they carry financial risks and potential legal consequences.

