India has blocked the X, formerly Twitter, account of Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, days after he claimed in an interview that a military incursion by India was "imminent" in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 tourists. The move comes amid heightened tensions following the incident. Earlier, the Indian government also blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, accusing them of spreading “false, provocative, and communally sensitive” content. Additionally, New Delhi has expressed strong objections to the BBC’s coverage of the Pahalgam attack. Indian Government Bans 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Including Geo News and Asma Shirazi for Spreading Fake News, Check Full List of Blocked YT Accounts.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif’s X Handle Blocked in India

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif 'X' account withheld in India. pic.twitter.com/mb7Ay734UC — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) April 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)