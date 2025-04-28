In a major crackdown, the Indian government has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including major outlets like Geo News, ARY News, Dawn, and Samaa TV, for spreading fake and provocative content after the Pahalgam terror attack. The decision, made on the recommendation of the Union Home Ministry, also blocks channels for journalists like Asma Shirazi and Umar Cheema. The full list includes Raftar, Suno News, Irshad Bhatti, Muneeb Farooq, The Pakistan Reference, Samaa Sports, Uzair Cricket, and Razi Naama. These platforms were accused of disseminating misleading and communally sensitive material targeting India, its military, and security forces. Attempting to access the banned channels now shows a government-ordered restriction notice. Pahalgam Terror Attack: China Calls for ‘Swift and Fair Investigation’ Into Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Expresses Support to Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions With India.

16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Blocked in India; Check Full List

16 Pakistani YouTube channels blocked in India for spreading fake information. pic.twitter.com/IrQtEgpm5z — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) April 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)