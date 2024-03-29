Five people have been detained in connection with the stone-pelting incident that unfolded in Longding, Arunachal Pradesh, during the scrutiny of nomination papers for the state assembly elections set to occur on April 19. Arunachal Pradesh IGP, Chukhu Apa, has confirmed that the situation is now under control, with adequate security measures implemented in the area. The violence erupted on Thursday, March 28, during the scrutiny process in Longding district. According to police reports, a mob engaged in stone pelting after the nomination of Gangdiap Gangsa, National Peoples' Party (NPP) candidate for the Pongchou-Wakka seat, was rejected by the returning officer (RO) due to allegations of holding an office of profit. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: NPP to Field 30 Candidates in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Longding SP was injured in a stone pelting incident at Longding in Arunachal Pradesh yesterday during the scrutiny of nomination papers of contesting candidates. Violence broke out at the office of Longding Deputy Commissioner. The situation is now under control and adequate… — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024

