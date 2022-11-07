A Bengaluru court on Monday directed Elon Musk-owned Twitter to temporarily block accounts of Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharat Jodo for allegedly infringing the statutory copyright owned by MRT Music by illegally using sound records of the Kannada film KGF Chapter-2. MRT Music has sought a decree of permanent injunction against Congress and its party leaders for the alleged unauthorised use of its copyrighted work. Rahul Gandhi Booked for Unauthorised Use of Kannada Film KGF-2’s Music in Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Bengaluru Court Orders Twitter to block Congress' Handle:

A Bengaluru court directs Twitter to temporarily block the accounts of Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra for allegedly infringing the statutory copyright owned by MRT Music by illegally using sound records of the film KGF Chapter-2. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/lLRm0g1a6o — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)