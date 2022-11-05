A case has been registered against Rahul Gandhi for alleged unauthorised usage of the music from the blockbuster Kannada film 'KGF-2' during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Reportedly, two other Congress leaders have also been booked. Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Sprints With Young Boys in Gollapalli (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Booked:

Bengaluru: Case registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleged unauthorised use of music from Kannada film 'KGF-2' during party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)