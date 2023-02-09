A heartwarming picture of a Turkish woman hugging a woman officer of the Indian Army has gone viral on social media. The picture also shows the Turkish woman giving the Indian army woman officer a peck on her cheek as the armed personnel carry out rescue operations in an earthquake-affected area of Turkey. The Indian Army has deployed disaster relief teams and Army Field Hospital to help the victims of the earthquake in Turkey. Earthquake in Turkey: NDRF Team Rescues 6-Year-Old Girl From Debris in Gaziantep (Watch Video).

Turkish Woman Hugs Woman Officer of Indian Army

A Turkish woman hugs a woman officer of the Indian Army and gives her a peck, in an earthquake-affected area of Turkey. Indian Army has deployed disaster relief teams and Army Field Hospital to help the victims of the earthquake. #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/CaGIFRxiIf — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

