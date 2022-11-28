Just days after Shraddha Walkar murder case shook nation, a woman and her son have been arrested by Delhi Police after they chopped off her husband's body into pieces and dumped it near Ramlila ground in Pandav Nagar . The duo had kept the body in refrigerator, a pattern similar to the one followed by Aftab in Shraddha murder case. Further information is awaited. Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Aaftab Amin Poonawalla’s Polygraph Test To Continue Today at FSL in Rohini

A woman along with her son arrested by Crime Branch in Delhi's Pandav Nagar for murdering her husband. They chopped off body in several pieces,kept in refrigerator & used to dispose of pieces in nearby ground: Delhi Police Crime Branch (CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/QD3o5RwF8X — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

