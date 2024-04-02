Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi made several claims today, April 2. Addressing a press conference, Atishi said that top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) including herself, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Raghav Chadha would be arrested before the Lok Sabha elections. She also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offered her to join the party. "In the coming two months before the Lok Sabha elections, they will arrest 4 more AAP leaders - Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Raghav Chadha," Atishi stated. Atishi Says She Was Approached to Join BJP, Told That PM Narendra Modi Wants to 'Finish' All AAP Leaders (Watch Video).

AAP Leaders to Be Arrested in Next Two Months

#WATCH | Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi says, "In the coming two months before the Lok Sabha elections, they will arrest 4 more AAP leaders - Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Raghav Chadha..." pic.twitter.com/AZdfOrQG7S — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

