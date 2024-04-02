Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Tuesday, April 2, claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offered her to join the party. Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, "BJP through one of my close aides approached me to join their party to save my political career." She also said that if she did not join the saffron party in the next one month then she would be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). She also said that she was told that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to finish all AAP leaders. Delhi Excise Policy Case: Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj’s Names Figure in Alleged Scam to Shut Down AAP, Says Jasmine Shah.

Atishi Offered to Join the BJP

#WATCH | Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi says, "BJP through one of my close aides approached me to join their party to save my political career and If I do not join the BJP then in the coming one month I will be arrested by ED..." pic.twitter.com/Q1PRwZbm2C — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

AAP Leader's Press Conference

Addressing an Important Press Conference l LIVE https://t.co/GjjMH6M4aT — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 2, 2024

