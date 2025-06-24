Posters marking 50 years since the imposition of the 1975 Emergency were put up outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi, drawing attention to what the party calls a dark chapter in Indian democracy. A video shared by PTI shows four posters, including one for an event titled “Aapatkal ke 50 Saal,” featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the keynote speaker. The other three posters carried the phrase "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas," referring to the perceived assault on the Constitution. The Emergency, declared by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975, suspended civil liberties, censored the press, and led to mass arrests of political opponents. It lasted for 21 months and is widely criticised as one of the darkest chapters in India’s democratic history. Past 11 Years Were ‘News Reel’, Real Film Yet to Begin: BJP Leader Nitin Gadkari on Lok Sabha Elections 2029.

Posters Marking 50 Years of Emergency Put Up Outside BJP Office

VIDEO | Posters recalling 1975 Emergency were put up outside BJP office in Delhi as 50 years have completed since its imposition. #EmergencyIndia pic.twitter.com/S1dzF3rZnA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 24, 2025

