Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday has announced that the tri-services court of inquiry has submitted its preliminary findings, in which they have ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage, or negligence as a cause of the tragic crash of IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter, which claimed the lives of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Dr. Madhulika Rawat, Group Captain Varun Singh and 11 other military personnel. The inquiry team has found that the reason for the accident was the chopper's entry into clouds due to an unexpected change in weather conditions.

Check Tweet:

Accident was a result of entry into clouds due to unexpected change in weather... This led to spatial disorientation of the pilot resulting in Controlled Flight into Terrain.Based on its findings, Court of Inquiry has made certain recommendations which are being reviewed: IAF — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)