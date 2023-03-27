In the latest development in the Amruta Fadnavis threat and blackmail case, accused Anil Jaisinghani has been granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000. Anil Jaisinghani was arrested from Gujarat by Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly threatening and blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Amruta Fadnavis Threatened: Fashion Designer Aniksha Jaisinghani, Her Brother Attempt To ‘Bribe and Blackmail’ Devendra Fadnavis' Wife; Arrested.

Accused Anil Jaisinghani Granted Bail on a Bond of Rs 50,000

Accused Anil Jaisinghani, arrested from Gujarat by Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly threatening and blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, has been granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000. — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

