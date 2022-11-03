In order to curb the rising number of air pollution in Delhi, the Centre's air quality panel on Thursday banned the entry of trucks other than electric and CNG ones in Delh. Only those vehicles carrying essential commodities have been exempted. Meanwhile, the Centre has also banned plying of diesel LMVs in Delhi-NCR region. "BS-VI, essential and emergency services vehicles exempt," the order stated. Delhi Air Pollution: Diesel LMVs Banned in NCR; Emergency Vehicles Exempted.

Central Panel Bans Entry of Trucks

Air pollution: Central panel bans entry of trucks other than electric and CNG ones in Delhi; those carrying essential commodities exempted — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 3, 2022

