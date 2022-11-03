Amid the rising number of air pollution in the national capital, an order has been issued by the Centre's air quality panel. In its order, the Centre has banned plying of diesel LMVs in Delhi-NCR region. "BS-VI, essential and emergency services vehicles exempt," the order stated.

BS-VI, Essential and Emergency Services Vehicles Exempt

Centre's air quality panel bans plying of diesel LMVs in Delhi-NCR; BS-VI, essential and emergency services vehicles exempt: Order — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)