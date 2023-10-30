Despite concerns over air quality, Mumbai's atmosphere remained relatively stable, recording a moderate air quality index of 128 on Monday morning, October 30. According to SAFAR-India, the city's overall air quality was labelled as "moderate," indicating a tolerable pollution level. This news suggests a semblance of stability in the face of ongoing air pollution challenges in the metropolitan area. While the air quality remains a concern, the current levels signal a more manageable situation for residents. Air Pollution in Mumbai: Air Quality Continues to Remain in 'Moderate' Category; AQI at 127.

Mumbai AQI

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Overall air quality in Mumbai in the 'Moderate' category with the AQI at 128 as per SAFAR-India. (Visuals from CSMT & Marine Drive) pic.twitter.com/kZhh4QIdDY — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

