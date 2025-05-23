National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is likely to visit Moscow to attend the 13th International Meeting of NSAs on Security Issues, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources. The conference will be held in the Russian capital from May 27 to 29. NSA Doval's Russia visit comes amid the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions following Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor Outreach: 3rd Party Delegation Led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Reaches Moscow To Highlight India’s Continued Fight Against Terrorism (See Pics and Video).

Ajit Doval Russia Visit

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to visit Russia next week: Sources (file pic) pic.twitter.com/PiHu4IePvy — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)