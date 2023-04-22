Reacting to Ajit Pawar's chief ministerial ambition, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis took a swipe at the NCP leader on Saturday. "I have not seen Ajit Pawar's interview. There is nothing wrong with anyone wanting to be a Chief Minister; many like it but not everyone can be a CM," Fadnavis said. He also wished "all the best" to Ajit Pawar while taking a dig at Maha Vikas Aghadi's alliance. "I don't know what is going on within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, I have repeatedly said that they are calling themselves 'Vajra Muth' (fist) but it has many cracks, it can never be 'Vajra Muth' (fist)," he added. Ajit Pawar Joining BJP? NCP Leader Dismisses Reports, Denies Calling Meeting of Party MLAs.

'We Wish Him (NCP's Ajit Pawar) All the Best'

