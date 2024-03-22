In a significant ruling, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has declared the 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004' unconstitutional, citing its violation of the secularism principle. The court's decision directs the Uttar Pradesh government to formulate a scheme facilitating the transition of Madrasa students into formal education systems. This judgment marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing discourse surrounding religious education and secular governance, awaiting further details upon the release of the detailed judgment. Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad High Court Dismisses Plea Against Stay on Suspension of Lecturer Who Married Twice.

UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004 Declared Unconstitutional

