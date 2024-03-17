Prayagraj, March 17: The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a plea filed by the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the order of a single judge bench which had set aside the suspension of a lecturer, who was suspended from service on the charge that he got married a second time without the annulment of the first marriage. Kanpur: Five-Year-Old Student Moves Allahabad High Court Against Liquor Shop Near School In Uttar Pradesh

A division bench of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi said: "For exercising such power like minor penalty, the state government will have to inform the delinquent employee on the substance of imputations against him and call upon him to submit an explanation within a reasonable time." Delhi Shocker: Man Stabs His Sister-in-Law to Death During Fight With His Wife in Alipur

"Once the jurisdiction was invoked to award minor punishment, it was impermissible to place the employee under suspension...," the bench said. The bench noted that requirements of enquiry and opportunity of hearing before any action were not met in the case

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2024 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).