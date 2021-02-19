Amit Shah Attends 'Shauryanjali Program' at National Library

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends 'Shauryanjali Program' at the National Library#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/FiLjeKV6yk — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2021

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends 'Shauryanjali Program', a program to pay tribute to icons of Bengal, at National Library pic.twitter.com/HvDQab0Cj5 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)