Amit Shah Flies Kite at International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad (Watch Video)

A video showing the Home Minister and BJP leader flying a kite at the International Kite Festival has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 11-second video clip shows Union Home Minister Amit Shah flying a kite during the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 14, 2024 01:25 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, January 14, was seen flying a kite at the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. A video showing the Home Minister and BJP leader flying a kite at the International Kite Festival has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 11-second video clip shows Union Home Minister Amit Shah flying a kite during the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Flies Kite at International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

Amit Shah Flies Kite in Gujarat

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Ahmedabad Amit Shah Amit Shah flies kite Gujarat International Kite Festival Viral Video
You might also like
JP Nadda Cleans Temple Premises of Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi as Part of 'Swachhta Abhiyaan' (Watch Video)
News

JP Nadda Cleans Temple Premises of Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi as Part of 'Swachhta Abhiyaan' (Watch Video)
Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce and Brittany Mahomes Surf Dance Together During the Chiefs’ Playoff Win (Watch Video)
Hollywood

Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce and Brittany Mahomes Surf Dance Together During the Chiefs’ Playoff Win (Watch Video)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 14, 2024 01:25 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, January 14, was seen flying a kite at the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. A video showing the Home Minister and BJP leader flying a kite at the International Kite Festival has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 11-second video clip shows Union Home Minister Amit Shah flying a kite during the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Flies Kite at International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

Amit Shah Flies Kite in Gujarat

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Ahmedabad Amit Shah Amit Shah flies kite Gujarat International Kite Festival Viral Video
You might also like
JP Nadda Cleans Temple Premises of Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi as Part of 'Swachhta Abhiyaan' (Watch Video)
News

JP Nadda Cleans Temple Premises of Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi as Part of 'Swachhta Abhiyaan' (Watch Video)
Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce and Brittany Mahomes Surf Dance Together During the Chiefs’ Playoff Win (Watch Video)
Hollywood

Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce and Brittany Mahomes Surf Dance Together During the Chiefs’ Playoff Win (Watch Video)
New Jersey Ready for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony of Ram Temple: Indians in the US Organise 350-Car Rally Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration in Ayodhya (Watch Video)
World

New Jersey Ready for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony of Ram Temple: Indians in the US Organise 350-Car Rally Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration in Ayodhya (Watch Video)
Moradabad: Man Opens Fire At BJP Leader Following Minor Dispute, Security Tightened (Watch Video)
News

Moradabad: Man Opens Fire At BJP Leader Following Minor Dispute, Security Tightened (Watch Video)
Google Trends Google Trends
New Zealand vs Pakistan
200K+ searches
Premier League
200K+ searches
Naa Saami Ranga
50K+ searches
Saindhav
50K+ searches
Arvind Kejriwal
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
New Zealand vs Pakistan
200K+ searches
Premier League
200K+ searches
Naa Saami Ranga
50K+ searches
Saindhav
50K+ searches
Arvind Kejriwal
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot