Amit Shah Flies Kite at International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad (Watch Video)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, January 14, was seen flying a kite at the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. A video showing the Home Minister and BJP leader flying a kite at the International Kite Festival has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 11-second video clip shows Union Home Minister Amit Shah flying a kite during the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Flies Kite at International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

Amit Shah Flies Kite in Gujarat

VIDEO | Union Home Minister @AmitShah flies a kite as he attends the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/2ZuQ1sfdXw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2024

