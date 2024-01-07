Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Sunday, January 7, inaugurated the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad. The BJP leader was also seen flying a kite at the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad. A video showing Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel flying a kite at the International Kite Festival has also gone viral on social media. Earlier, a video showing participants bringing kites with images of Lord Ram for the International Kite Festival had also gone viral on the internet. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Inaugurates ‘The Vibrant Ahmedabad National Book Fair 2024’.

#WATCH | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel flies a kite at the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/59lIpRg4HV — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2024

