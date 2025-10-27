In a bizarre incident, a woman thrashed her husband after allegedly catching him red-handed with another woman inside an OYO room in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on Monday, October 27. A video of the incident has gone viral, showing a woman thrashing her husband inside an OYO hotel room after allegedly catching him with another woman. The incident occurred on Monday in the Didauli police station area near Highway 9. According to reports, the woman, accompanied by a relative, stormed the hotel after receiving information about her husband’s whereabouts. The viral video shows her shouting outside the locked room, threatening to break the door if he didn’t open it. When the man finally stepped out, she attacked him with a slipper as another burqa-clad woman was seen inside the room. Hapur: Wife Catches Husband Red-Handed With Girlfriend at Restaurant in UP, Thrashes Woman in Front of Crowd as Husband Flees Scene; Video Goes Viral.

Caught Red-Handed, Woman Beats Husband With Slipper in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha

