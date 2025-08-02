A dramatic scene unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur when a woman caught her husband romancing his girlfriend at a local restaurant. The man, a married resident of Pilkhuwa area, was enjoying coffee with his lover when his wife stormed in with her family. Shocked, the husband fled the spot, but the girlfriend was not so lucky. Enraged, the wife dragged her outside and beat her in front of stunned onlookers. Slaps flew as the wife vented months of frustration, claiming the affair had been going on for two months despite repeated warnings. The street turned into a spectacle as passersby gathered to witness the chaos. Eventually, the woman’s family intervened and let the girlfriend go after giving her a stern warning. A video of the public showdown is now going viral on social media. Kanpur: Viral Video Shows Reckless Motorcycle Stunt with Helmetless Girl, Kanpur Traffic Police Take Action (Watch Video).

Hapur Wife Catches Husband With Girlfriend

