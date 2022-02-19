An intruder tried to infiltrate inside Mumbai Airport today by climbing the perimeter wall near the crash gate. He was immediately arrested by CISF personnel on the spot much prior to the runway. He was handed over to local police immediately.

Check Tweet:

