Bareilly, January 2: Dr. Shyam Bihari Lal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from the Faridpur constituency, passed away on Friday following a sudden heart attack. The incident occurred during an official meeting with the Livestock Minister at the Bareilly Circuit House. Despite being rushed immediately to a nearby hospital, medical staff declared him dead on arrival. The loss has come as a shock to the community, as the two-time MLA had just celebrated his 60th birthday on Thursday. A former professor, Dr. Lal was well-respected for his transition from academia to a dedicated career in public service within the Bareilly district. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his deep grief, describing Lal as a hardworking leader. Party supporters and local officials have gathered to offer their final tributes. Siddhartha Bhaiya Dies: Aequitas Investments MD and CIO Passes Away of Cardiac Arrest at 47 in New Zealand.

Yogi Adityanath Condoles the Demise of Shyam Bihari Lal

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath condoles the demise of Faridpur MLA Dr Shyam Bihari Lal. pic.twitter.com/17Hb3dCo5z — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2026

