The family members carried the pregnant woman to a hospital on a makeshift palanquin for several kilometers from Pedagaruvu village of Rolugunta Mandal due to the hilly terrain. According to ANI, the woman was five-month pregnant and had given birth at her home. Upon reaching the hospital, the child was declared dead, while the woman is being treated there, said the report. Jharkhand Shocker: Due to 'Unavailability' of Ambulance, Two Men Carry Patient to Hospital on Cot (Watch Video).

Pregnant Woman Taken to Hospital on Makeshift Palanquin:

Anakapalli, Andhra | Due to hilly terrain, a woman from Pedagaruvu village of Rolugunta Mandal, who was 5-month pregnant & had given birth to a child at home, was taken to a hospital on a makeshift palanquin. Her child was declared dead. The woman is being treated at the hospital pic.twitter.com/Mcbu39S5U4 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

Family Takes Pregnant Woman To Hospital on Makeshift 'Doli':

