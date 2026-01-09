A video going viral on TikTok shows a family struggling to fit into their seats on a newly reconfigured WestJet aircraft. It is worth noting that WestJet is a Canadian airline headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The viral video has now reignited debate over passenger comfort and safety. It has also raised questions as to how far airlines should be allowed to go in squeezing more seats into commercial planes. The viral clip features an Alberta family’s travel woes during a recent WestJet flight. The incident is said to have taken place on December 26 last year when Amanda Schmidt, her mother, and her father, Manfred Schmidt, boarded a flight from Edmonton to Toronto, en route to the Dominican Republic. In the clip, the family is seen struggling to sit in a tight new WestJet seating arrangement. In the video, Amanda's father is heard saying, "I could not get into the seat. I mean, I tried to get my knees in front of me … I’m a little bit taller than normal, maybe, but not a lot." It is also learnt that Manfred was allowed to switch to a seat with more legroom after he raised the issue with the flight's crew. ‘Indian Couple’ Allegedly Dumping Trash in Canada Sparks Outrage, Some X Users Suggest ‘Feeding Wildlife’ As Video Goes Viral.

Viral Video of Cramped WestJet Seat Sparks Safety Concern

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official YouTube Account of CBC News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)