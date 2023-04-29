Uma Krishnaiah, the wife of slain IAS officer G Krishnaiah, who was lynched by a mob led by former Bihar MP Anand Mohan in 1994, has moved the Supreme Court challenging his premature release from prison. Mohan was released from Saharsa jail on Thursday morning following an amendment in Bihar's prison rules. Anand Mohan Singh Released From Prison: Gangster-Turned-Politician Walks Out of Saharsa Jail After Bihar Government Changed Prison Rules.

Uma Krishnaiah Moves Supreme Court

