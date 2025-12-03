The Union government on Wednesday, December 3, agreed to bring back a pregnant woman, Sunali Khatun, and her 8-year-old son , who were deported to Bangladesh after the Supreme Court's intervention. The decision was taken after considering that they might be Indian citizens, and on humanitarian grounds. “These are cases where the law has to bend to humanity. Some of these cases require a different outlook,” observed a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, as it took on record a statement from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that Sunali Khatun and her son Sabir could be brought back to India “on humanitarian grounds” and kept under appropriate surveillance. SIR: Supreme Court Asks Election Commission To Consider Extending Voter Enumeration Deadline Under Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in Kerala.

India To Bring Back Sunali Khatun and Son From Bangladesh

The Central government informs the Supreme Court that a pregnant woman, Sunali Khatun, and her 8-year-old son, who were deported out of India for being Bangladeshis, will be brought back to India, considering they might be Indian citizens, and on humanitarian grounds. Earlier,… — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2025

