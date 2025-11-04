Multiple people were injured after an explosion in the basement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday, November 4. Preliminary findings indicate that the blast likely occurred due to a gas cylinder explosion near an air conditioning (AC) plant in the basement of the Pakistan Supreme Court while maintenance work was underway. A video of the explosion has surfaced on social media, showing the damage to the Supreme Court building. According to a local news report, the explosion severely damaged Courtroom No. 6, where hearings were underway before the blast. The ceiling reportedly collapsed in the courtroom. Jaffar Express Blast: Several Injured After IED Explosion Derails 5 Coaches of Quetta-Bound Passenger Train Near Sultan Kot in Pakistan, Videos Surface.

Pakistan Supreme Court Blast

#BREAKING: Explosion reported at Pakistan Supreme Court, 4 people injured as per initial reports. Massive blast likely due to explosion in the AC plant in basement. Security forces have taken over the entire area. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/BLMnOnOM1m — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 4, 2025

Multiple Injured in Pakistan Supreme Court Blast

At least 12 people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in the basement cafeteria of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. According to Pakistani media, the explosion caused the building to shake and prompted panic among those inside. A video circulating on social media shows minor… pic.twitter.com/2O4EMeGOIL — RTA English (@rtaenglish1) November 4, 2025

