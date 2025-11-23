CJI-designate Justice Surya Kant will take oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on Monday, November 24. He was part of several landmark verdicts and orders on the abrogation of Article 370, removing Jammu and Kashmir's special status, Bihar electoral rolls revision and the Pegasus spyware case. According to a report in PTI, CJI-designate Justice Surya Kant will succeed Justice BR Gavai, who will demit office this evening, November 23. It must be recalled that Justice Kant was appointed as the next CJI on October 30. He will remain in the post for nearly 15 months and will demit office on February 9, 2027, on attaining the age of 65 years. Who Is Justice Surya Kant? From Education to Assets, Know All About the Supreme Court Judge Poised To Succeed CJI BR Gavai As Next Chief Justice of India.

Justice Surya Kant To Take Oath As Next Chief Justice of India on Monday

Justice Surya Kant to take oath on Monday as next CJI#CJI pic.twitter.com/v294YBoXvd — Aayansh Yadav (@aayansh53490) November 23, 2025

