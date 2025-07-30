Traffic chaos gripped Andheri West on Tuesday after a red hatchback was found parked right in the middle of a busy road outside Lokhandwala market. But the real twist? The driver’s seat was occupied by a husky dog, calmly gazing out the window inside the locked vehicle. The bizarre scene led to a long traffic jam, with even a public bus getting stuck behind the vehicle. A video capturing the canine ‘driver’ quickly went viral, showing pedestrians laughing in disbelief. The car’s number plate was blurred in the video. Mumbai Traffic Police responded to the post saying, “Thank you for informing us. We have conveyed information with the Oshiwara Traffic Division.” The dog’s owner remains unidentified at the time of this report. The vehicle was eventually moved, restoring normal traffic flow. Pune-Mumbai Expressway Witnesses Huge Traffic Jam Amid Reports of Landslide on Bhor Ghat, Long Queues of Vehicles Seen (Pics and Video).

Husky Found Behind Wheel in Mumbai Traffic Jam

Car parked right in middle of Lokhandwala Market road Causing major inconvenience Traffic jams .. Snarl Shockingly pet dog was left sitting on driver’s seat@MTPHereToHelp Deserves choicest of punishment@jkd18@akbars600 @Seemaadhikari @SmurferZ@keshda@motordave2… pic.twitter.com/fKfm0Ey3cQ — ANDHERI LOKHANDWALA OSHIWARA CITIZEN'S ASSOCIATION (@AndheriLOCA) July 29, 2025

Mumbai Traffic Police Respond

Thank you for informing us. We have conveyed information with the Oshiwara Traffic Division. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 29, 2025

