Traffic on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway came to a standstill on Friday evening, July 25, after a landslide reportedly hit the Mumbai-bound lane near Amrutanjan Bridge in Maharashtra's Bhor Ghat. Several social media users took to X, formerly Twitter, to share reports or photos and videos of the landslide on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. The incident took place as many travellers were heading out for a weekend getaway. However, the landslide on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway caused massive traffic jams and left several commuters stranded. Fortunately, no injuries or damage to vehicles were reported. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, Waterlogging Reported As IMD Issues Orange Alert (Watch Videos).

Landslide on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Landslide near Amrutanjan Bridge in Pune to Mumbai expressway. Long traffic jam expected — Vijay Iyer (@Vijay_iyer) July 25, 2025

Traffic Jam on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Traffic Woes on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Vehicles Queue Up on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

@pulse_pune 10 kms line of traffic on mumbai bound lane on #punemumbaiexpressway due to a landslide on bhor ghat pic.twitter.com/A16kMn8Pcb — Vikram Brid (@vikrambrid) July 25, 2025

