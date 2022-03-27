As many as seven people were killed, while 45 others were injured in a road accident in Chittoor late on Saturday. According to the details, the accident was reported from Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati. "A bus fell off the cliff due to the driver's negligence after which 7 people died," SP Tirupati said. All those injured in the accident were taken to a hospital for treatment, he added.

