In a bizarre incident that has gone viral, a man was spotted sleeping on his scooty in the middle of a busy road in broad daylight in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. The video of the incident has gone viral. Eyewitnesses reported that the man parked his two-wheeler in the middle of the street, threw off his slippers, and dozed off while seated on the scooter's footboard, seemingly oblivious to the traffic around him. Despite several vehicles, including a mini-truck, bikes, and auto-rickshaws, passing close by, he remained unbothered. It remains unclear whether he was intoxicated or simply drowsy. Vizianagaram: Frustrated Over Lack of Academic Improvement of Students’, School Headmaster Performs Sit-Ups To Teach Discipline to Them in Andhra Pradesh; Video Goes Viral.

Man Caught Napping on Scooty in Middle of Busy Vijayawada Road in Andhra Pradesh

