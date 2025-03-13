In a unique attempt to instill discipline, Chinta Ramana, headmaster of ZP School in Penta, Vizianagaram district, Andhra Pradesh, performed sit-ups in front of students. Frustrated by their lack of academic improvement and indiscipline, he took this drastic step, hoping to inspire change. A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking discussions. HRD Minister Nara Lokesh acknowledged Ramana’s efforts and emphasised the need for collective action to improve student performance and school standards. The minister assured initiatives to enhance education quality in government schools. The headmaster’s unconventional approach has drawn mixed reactions, with some praising his dedication while others question its effectiveness as a teaching method. Vizianagaram Shocker: Female Sub-Inspector Attacked by Intoxicated Youths in Andhra Pradesh; 9 Arrested After Video Shows Accused Verbally Abusing and Pulling Her Hair.

Andhra Pradesh Headmaster’s Unique Punishment Goes Viral

An instance the #ChildRights activists should ponder upon. Headmaster punishes self by doing sit-ups, regretting that the students were not doing well, despite teachers' efforts. "Our hands are tied. We can't chide you, we can't beat you" he laments.#Vizianagaram#AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/Tme28J7dYc — P Pavan (@PavanJourno) March 13, 2025

